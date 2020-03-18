Health

COVID-19: Quebec has confirmed its first death due to coronavirus

Avatar
By CTV News
covid-19:-quebec-has-confirmed-its-first-death-due-to-coronavirus

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

COVID-19 online directory for North Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Energeticcity.ca is hosting an online COVID-19 directory for the North Peace Region in response...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Building Trades Council calling on LNG Canada and Site C to scale down projects amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. Building Trades Council is calling for the scaling...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Super 50/50 Draw winner to be announced tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have announced that they have sold all of the...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

MONTREAL —
Quebec has confirmed its first death due to coronavirus.

The patient who died was an elderly person in the Lanaudiere region, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced.

Quebec director of public health Horacio Arruda said the person, who lived in a seniors residence, had been in contact with people who had recently travelled, but would not confirm if she herself had recently travelled.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Legault said all measures were being taken to investigate who the patient may have come in contact with.

There are now 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Wednesday afternoon, up from the 74 cases that were confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Of the confirmed cases, 24 are in the Montreal area, 18 in the Eastern Townships, 13 in the Monteregie, 8 in the Laurentians, 8 in the Quebec City region, 6 in the Lanaudiere, 6 in Chaudiere- Appalaches, 3 in the Mauricie and 1 in the Outaouais.

Health authorities said that as of 1 p.m. Wednesday 3,627 Quebecers were awaiting test results; 5,213 tests have come back negative.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault and provincial health authorities are providing Quebecers with an update on the state of COVID-19.

*YOU CAN WATCH THE UPDATE LIVE ABOVE*

Earlier Wednesday, health authorities in Quebec urged people not to wear masks for preventative reasons in order to maintain the province’s supply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleTechnical issue prevents Ontario residents from contacting Telehealth about COVID-19
Next articleBC Building Trades Council calling on LNG Canada and Site C to scale down projects amid COVID-19

More Articles Like This

BC Building Trades Council calling on LNG Canada and Site C to scale down projects amid COVID-19

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. Building Trades Council is calling for the scaling down of some major construction...
Read more

Technical issue prevents Ontario residents from contacting Telehealth about COVID-19

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — Ontario residents trying to contact Telehealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic were greeted with an automatic message Wednesday saying they were experiencing “telephone difficulties”...
Read more

Federal Government announces new financial programs

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a number of new programs on Wednesday to support Canadians and Canadian businesses. ...
Read more

Virus fatalities spike in Iran, with toll now at 1,135 dead

Health CTV News - 0
TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran on Wednesday reported its single biggest jump in fatalities from the coronavirus as another 147 people died, raising the country’s overall...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv