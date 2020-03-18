covid-19:-quebec-has-confirmed-its-first-death-due-to-coronavirus

MONTREAL —

Quebec has confirmed its first death due to coronavirus.

The patient who died was an elderly person in the Lanaudiere region, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced.

Quebec director of public health Horacio Arruda said the person, who lived in a seniors residence, had been in contact with people who had recently travelled, but would not confirm if she herself had recently travelled.

Legault said all measures were being taken to investigate who the patient may have come in contact with.

There are now 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Wednesday afternoon, up from the 74 cases that were confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Of the confirmed cases, 24 are in the Montreal area, 18 in the Eastern Townships, 13 in the Monteregie, 8 in the Laurentians, 8 in the Quebec City region, 6 in the Lanaudiere, 6 in Chaudiere- Appalaches, 3 in the Mauricie and 1 in the Outaouais.

Health authorities said that as of 1 p.m. Wednesday 3,627 Quebecers were awaiting test results; 5,213 tests have come back negative.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault and provincial health authorities are providing Quebecers with an update on the state of COVID-19.

Earlier Wednesday, health authorities in Quebec urged people not to wear masks for preventative reasons in order to maintain the province’s supply.

