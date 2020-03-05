News

Critters of the Peace ‘Wild & Tame’ Opening

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN. B.C. – Peace Gallery North at the North Peace Cultural Centre is hosting the opening for Flying Colours Artist Associations, Critters of the Peace “Wild and Tame’.

The Annual show is a point of view theme which means all artist’s work is based on the same source photo, shares Bev Berg, Manager of Peace Gallery North.

Berg shares the points of view show will be quite interesting as it is formed by a large robust group of artists. There are several different mediums represented such as carvings, felting sculptures, paint and printmakers.

It’s a beautiful show with the scope and diversity of the artists, shared Berg.

There will be music provided by Intermezzo and appetizers and refreshments from the Cultured Cafe.

The opening of the show is Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 1 pm – 6 pm and is free to attend and everyone is welcome. The show closes at the end of March.

