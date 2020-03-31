cruise-ships-beg-florida-to-dock-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Two ships carrying passengers and crew from an ill-fated South American cruise are pleading with Florida officials to let them carry off the sick and dead from the coronavirus pandemic.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida’s health care resources are already stretched too thin.

READ MORE: 4 dead on cruise ship stranded near Panama, 247 Canadians also on board

As the Zaandam and its sister ship the Rotterdam make for Florida, passengers confined to their rooms are anxious for relief, hoping DeSantis will change his mind and allow them to disembark despite confirmed coronavirus cases aboard.

The governor said he has been in contact with the Coast Guard and the White House about diverting them, and local officials were meeting Tuesday to decide whether to let them dock at Broward County’s Port Everglades cruise ship terminal.

2:01Edmonton couple stuck on cruise ship that saw four passenger deaths.

Workers who greet passengers there were among Florida’s first confirmed coronavirus cases.

“We are hoping for news today on whether or not the ships can dock but the governor has been clear that he isn’t having it,” said Michele Parent,

