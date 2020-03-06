News

Cuts for Cans with STUDIO 105

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Community One Stop this Saturday at Totem Mall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation Department's Community One Stop is taking place...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Cuts for Cans with STUDIO 105

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - STUDIO 105 is hosting its Annual 'Cuts for Cans' fundraising event to collect donations...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Part of Syncrude oilsands upgrader remains down after fire last Sunday

CALGARY — Part of Syncrude Canada's oilsands mining complex in northern Alberta remains out of commission following a fire...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – STUDIO 105 is hosting its Annual ‘Cuts for Cans’ fundraising event to collect donations for the Salvation Army.

This is the day you can come to STUDIO 105 and get your hair cut in exchange for a donation to the Salvation Army. The following is a list of the most needed items;

  • Canned Protein
  • Pasta and Sauce
  • Chunky soup and Chilli
  • Canned Fruit
  • Coffee
  • Bathroom Tissue
  • Dish and Laundry Soap
  • Shampoo and Conditioner
- Advertisement -

Cand for Cuts takes place on Saturday, March 14th, 2020, from 10 am to 3 pm at 10712 101 Ave. No appointment is necessary.

Stylists will be cutting hair in exchange for a Food Bank donation.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE

 

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articlePart of Syncrude oilsands upgrader remains down after fire last Sunday
Next articleCommunity One Stop this Saturday at Totem Mall

More Articles Like This

Free solar energy information session in Fort St. John

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace Energy Renewable Energy Cooperative is holding a solar energy information sessions in Fort St. John. Peace Energy Co-op is a...
Read more

Northeast BC sees increase in employment during February

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial unemployment data for the month of February has been released. The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. for February...
Read more

Free Workshop on the ‘Rights and Responsibilities of a Renter’

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Women's Resource Societies Poverty Law Advocate Melody Blaney is holding a free workshop regarding Rental Tenancy, on the...
Read more

Vermilion Energy shares fall after it cuts dividend, reports lower Q4 profit

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. fell by as much as 16 per cent Friday morning after it cut its dividend in half...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv