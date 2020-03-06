Cuts for Cans with STUDIO 105

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – STUDIO 105 is hosting its Annual ‘Cuts for Cans’ fundraising event to collect donations for the Salvation Army.

This is the day you can come to STUDIO 105 and get your hair cut in exchange for a donation to the Salvation Army. The following is a list of the most needed items;

Canned Protein

Pasta and Sauce

Chunky soup and Chilli

Canned Fruit

Coffee

Bathroom Tissue

Dish and Laundry Soap

Shampoo and Conditioner

Cand for Cuts takes place on Saturday, March 14th, 2020, from 10 am to 3 pm at 10712 101 Ave. No appointment is necessary.

Stylists will be cutting hair in exchange for a Food Bank donation.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE