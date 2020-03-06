Cuts for Cans with STUDIO 105

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – STUDIO 105 is hosting its Annual ‘Cuts for Cans’ fundraising event to collect donations for the Salvation Army.
This is the day you can come to STUDIO 105 and get your hair cut in exchange for a donation to the Salvation Army. The following is a list of the most needed items;
- Canned Protein
- Pasta and Sauce
- Chunky soup and Chilli
- Canned Fruit
- Coffee
- Bathroom Tissue
- Dish and Laundry Soap
- Shampoo and Conditioner
Cand for Cuts takes place on Saturday, March 14th, 2020, from 10 am to 3 pm at 10712 101 Ave. No appointment is necessary.
Stylists will be cutting hair in exchange for a Food Bank donation.
