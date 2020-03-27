HealthNewsRegional

Daily cases of COVID-19 starting to decrease in BC, must continue physical distancing to flatten curve

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials held a press conference, on Friday morning, presenting the latest modelling on the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia.

The modelling looked at an assessment of growth of COVID-19 cases in B.C. compared with growth rates in Hubei and Northern Italy.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the modelling is not a prediction of where we may be or where we may go but is about planning.

Henry says the curve for daily reported cases has dropped to about 12 percent, compared to the previous 24 percent thanks to physical distancing and travel restrictions.

While the rate is starting to drop, Henry says everyone must continue to practice these safety measures to continue the reduction in cases.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, says B.C. has more than 1,200 ventilators and 5,600 acute medical and surgical inpatient beds available if the worst case scenario were to happen.

