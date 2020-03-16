Dawson Creek Casino to close Sunday night

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Chances Gaming Centre in Dawson Creek will close as of midnight Sunday.

The Great Canadian Gaming Corporation owns 10 casinos in British Columbia including the Chances Gaming Centre in Dawson Creek.

The company said the temporary closure will start March 15th at 11:59 p.m. due to the Coronavirus. There have been no reported cases of the virus at any facility but the company believes it is in the best interest of the public’s health.

Chances in Fort St. John is owned by the Pomeroy Group. The Pomeroy Group has not announced if they will do the same in Fort St. John.