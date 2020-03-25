Dawson Creek house fire on Sunday

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek Fire Department attended and extinguished a house fire on 119th Avenue on Sunday,

According to Fire Chief Bob Fulton, the call came in at 11 am on Sunday, March 22, 2020, of a structure fire and the Dawson Creek Fire Department did a full department response. On average a full department response includes the Departments potential of up to 19 people shared Fulton.

The fire was contained quite rapidly shares Fulton as the fire did not extend further than the building itself. He goes on to say it was an interesting fire and the scene is still under investigation.

The interior of the house was pretty much gutted in the living room, kitchen quarters and extended to the bedroom doors yet the bedroom doors were closed, which stopped the fire from getting into there, shared Fulton.

The sole resident was unsure how the fire started and exited the home slightly warm on top of his head and snow was used to reduce any chance of being burned, according to Fulton.

Fire is under currently under investigation and Fulton is waiting to see if there is any determination made.