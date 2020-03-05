Dawson Creek Minor hockey Association releases statement in response to cannabis prize

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association has released a statement regarding the incident where a child had received cannabis products as a prize on the weekend at a Tournament.

In the statement, the Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association says the products did not appear on the donation table, only a photo and a list of the items contained in the basket.

The Hockey Association also says the raffle winners were told the basket contained cannabis products and was given the option of not accepting the prize.

According to the Hockey Association, anyone who chose to take the prize had their identification checked to ensure they were of legal age.

Dawson Creek Minor hockey says it was not their intention to upset any of the attendees at the event and apologize for anyone who was offended by the prize.