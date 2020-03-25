NewsRegional

Dawson Creek searching for Shonn Johnson

Shonn Johnson is wanted by the Dawson Creek RCMP

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for break and enter and weapon possession.

Shonn Johnson is described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 173 cm (5’08)
  • 65 kg (150 lbs)
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes 

If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Do not confront Shonn Johnson.

If you have any information about Shonn Johnson, or where he might be, please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477

