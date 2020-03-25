Dawson Creek searching for Shonn Johnson

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for break and enter and weapon possession.

Shonn Johnson is described as:

Indigenous male

173 cm (5’08)

65 kg (150 lbs)

Black hair

Brown eyes

If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Do not confront Shonn Johnson.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

If you have any information about Shonn Johnson, or where he might be, please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477