Decisions to scrap time change still on hold in the west, except for Yukon

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While most of Canada will be changing to daylight saving time this Sunday, other places, such as Fort St. John, will not be changing and some, are or have plans of shifting to a more permanent time.

Last year, the Province of British Columbia conducted a survey asking residents if they would like to drop the time change and stick with a more permanent time.

Even though the change was voted in favour, it has been put on hold this Spring as the Province waits to see what the western states, such as Washington, will decide to ensure the west coast is unified in time.

Despite B.C. waiting for a decision from its neighbours, Yukon has announced that this Sunday, it will be permanently switching to Pacific Daylight Time.

Along with B.C., Alberta is looking at discarding time change in favour of a more permanent time.

