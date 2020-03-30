Health

Displaced people, refugees especially vulnerable to COVID-19: report

Avatar
By Global News
displaced-people,-refugees-especially-vulnerable-to-covid-19:-report

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John sees lots of snow, improved conditions expected for later this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John and the Peace Region experienced a significant amount of snowfall over...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Oilsands producers in the red as blended bitumen price dips below $4 per barrel

CALGARY — Analysts say oilsands producers are likely losing money or barely breaking even as prices for Western Canadian...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province issues guidance to retail food and grocery stores operating during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia says it is taking unprecedented measures to slow the transmission of...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, a new report is warning that refugees and asylum seekers around the world will be disproportionately impacted by the virus, and that government responses need to consider these populations in order to avoid complete disaster.

“The world’s 70 million displaced people — including refugees, asylum seekers, IDPs and other forced migrants — are among the most vulnerable. Already, their displacement leaves them disadvantaged in many ways,” states the report released Monday by Refugees International, a non-profit advocacy organization based in Washington, D.C.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

0:42Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says irregular migrants will be turned away at Canada-U.S. border

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says irregular migrants will be turned away at Canada-U.S. border

“The impact of the epidemic both exacerbates and is exacerbated by the conditions in which they live. A series of factors make them extremely vulnerable to the spread of the virus.”

This includes lack of space in places like refugee camps, inadequate health care and a lack of proper information about the outbreak and any new governmental policies being implemented. The report also notes that relief and humanitarian workers may begin cutting off contact with displaced communities as a way to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Organizations are also restricting the movement of staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“If this reaches displaced populations,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleOilsands producers in the red as blended bitumen price dips below $4 per barrel
Next articleCoronavirus: WestJet extends international flight suspensions to May 4

More Articles Like This

This week ‘critical’ for Canada’s fight against coronavirus, officials say. Here’s why

Health Global News - 0
As Canada continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, officials say this week will be “critical” in the country’s fight against the outbreak. “This is...
Read more

2 inmates at maximum-security prison test positive for COVID-19: officials

Health Global News - 0
Public health officials say two inmates at a maximum-security prison in Quebec have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a press release issued Monday,...
Read more

Publisher lifts limit on eBooks for libraries in light of novel coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Macmillan Publishers lifted the embargo it previously put in place limiting the number of titles for eBooks public libraries could buy due to the...
Read more

Here’s who’s eligible and how to apply for Canada’s coronavirus wage subsidy

Health Global News - 0
If you’re a business struggling with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the government’s promised wage subsidies are on the way. Prime Minister Justin...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv