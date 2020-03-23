News

District of Chetwynd asks the public to not use playground equiptment

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

LETTER – Local doctors want you to protect our most vulnerable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Medical Staff Association, Fort St John Hospital and Hudsons Hope Medical Centre...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

District of Chetwynd asks the public to not use playground equiptment

CHETWYND, B.C. - The District of Chetwynd is asking the public to not use playground equipment out of precaution...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

March 23rd to 27th, BC SPCA offers 50% off adoption fees

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC SPCA is offering half-price adoption fees for all animals from March 23rd...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

CHETWYND, B.C. – The District of Chetwynd is asking the public to not use playground equipment out of precaution to prevent spreading COVID-19.

Communities across British Columbia have taken the step to advise citizens to not use playground equipment although getting outside while maintaining a 6 foot social distancing is okay.

Some day-use services and facilities are currently being reduced at Provincial parks. George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy shares some parks are being reduced in operations following the advise of the provincial health officer.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Heyman continues to share, people will continue to be able to day hike and recreate in most all other provincial parks. However, there will be a temporary suspension of services and facility closures as a result of the ongoing provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors should be aware parking lots in some parks may be closed and gated where necessary. Visitors should keep this in mind when choosing which park to visit.

People are also reminded to keep at least two metres apart from each other during this time. In addition to social distancing, people may need to be extra patient and aware of their impact on the environment.

Any changes to services at provincial parks will be posted to the BC Parks website: http://bcparks.ca

In alignment with Parks Canada, all campgrounds, camping opportunities and accommodations will be closed until at least April 30, 2020. Refunds will be provided to those with existing reservations during this time.

 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSouthwestern Public Health confirms first case of coronavirus in man in his 30s
Next articleFive people to listen to during coronavirus outbreak — and five to ignore

More Articles Like This

LETTER – Local doctors want you to protect our most vulnerable

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Medical Staff Association, Fort St John Hospital and Hudsons Hope Medical Centre Doctors have shared the following...
Read more

March 23rd to 27th, BC SPCA offers 50% off adoption fees

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC SPCA is offering half-price adoption fees for all animals from March 23rd to 27th, 2020. The adoption event,...
Read more

Number of Coronavirus cases in BC up to 472, one new case in Northern Health

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Monday morning, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more

Salvation Army’s supplies are dwindling

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, The Salvation Army works around the clock to protect the most...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv