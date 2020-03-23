District of Chetwynd asks the public to not use playground equiptment

CHETWYND, B.C. – The District of Chetwynd is asking the public to not use playground equipment out of precaution to prevent spreading COVID-19.

Communities across British Columbia have taken the step to advise citizens to not use playground equipment although getting outside while maintaining a 6 foot social distancing is okay.

Some day-use services and facilities are currently being reduced at Provincial parks. George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy shares some parks are being reduced in operations following the advise of the provincial health officer.

Heyman continues to share, people will continue to be able to day hike and recreate in most all other provincial parks. However, there will be a temporary suspension of services and facility closures as a result of the ongoing provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors should be aware parking lots in some parks may be closed and gated where necessary. Visitors should keep this in mind when choosing which park to visit.

People are also reminded to keep at least two metres apart from each other during this time. In addition to social distancing, people may need to be extra patient and aware of their impact on the environment.

Any changes to services at provincial parks will be posted to the BC Parks website: http://bcparks.ca

In alignment with Parks Canada, all campgrounds, camping opportunities and accommodations will be closed until at least April 30, 2020. Refunds will be provided to those with existing reservations during this time.