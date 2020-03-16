District of Chetwynd responds to COVID -19 and facility interuptions

CHETWYND, B.C. – The staff of the District of Chetwynd posted to its FB Page a response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the interruptions in service.

Services provided at the Chetwynd and District Rec Centre may experience interruptions yet according to staff they continue to strive to provide the correct balance between service provision, employee safety, and public safety. The staff of the District of Chetwynd say they are following all recommended steps from Health Canada, the BC Centre for Disease Control, and local Health Authorities to help “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of this virus.

The Chetwynd staff say they were able to allow the Figure Skating Carnival to take place as scheduled by restricting attendees to less than the recommended 250 people per show, they have cancelled or postponed all events that we anticipate will see more than the recommended maximum of 250 attendees and/or participants.

Cancelled events to date include:

• The annual trade show

• The Chetwynd Classics Hockey Tournament

• The “Easter Extravaganza” scheduled for April 8.

• The closing some features like the climbing wall and the steam room as these have been identified as higher risk activities.

Staff will continue to operate the swimming pool, walking track, weight room, and the Spring Kids Camp as scheduled. All of the attendance numbers are significantly lower than 250, facility-wide, and we are comfortable with this continued operation at least for the short term. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely and will follow all recommendations from the relevant authorities.

