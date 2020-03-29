HealthNews

District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
District of Taylor office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 884, 396 have since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has closed it’s Municipal Office to the public due to COVID-19.

A number of staff will still be working at the District Office and will be able to respond to phone calls and email requests. Some staff will be available to meet in person with members of the public at the District Office, but by appointment only.

Some other District staff are now working from home to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

To reach any District staff, call 250-789-3392 or email feedback@districtoftaylor.com

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

More Articles Like This

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta. There are...
Read more

Coronavirus: Developing a rapid COVID-19 test is in the works in Canada, globally

Health Global News - 0
As novel coronavirus cases rise globally, along with deaths, developing a rapid test for COVID-19 is one of the key areas that researchers in...
Read more

Boris Johnson writes letters to U.K. households while home sick with coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating at 10 Downing Street after testing positive for coronavirus, will write to every UK household to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Vancouver students relieved to catch flight out of locked-down Peru

Health Global News - 0
A group of Vancouver high school boys and the teachers escorting them are finally home after catching a flight out of Peru, which has...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv