District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has closed it’s Municipal Office to the public due to COVID-19.

A number of staff will still be working at the District Office and will be able to respond to phone calls and email requests. Some staff will be available to meet in person with members of the public at the District Office, but by appointment only.

Some other District staff are now working from home to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

To reach any District staff, call 250-789-3392 or email feedback@districtoftaylor.com