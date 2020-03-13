District of Taylor Community Hall closed due to renovations

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has announced that, over the next few weeks, the Community Hall will be closed due to renovations.

According to the District, renovations to the kitchen at the Community Hall will be taking place which will include painting and the installation of new equipment.

The District says, due to the renovations, a number of activities will be postponed, which includes:

Bingo – March 17

Zumba Fitness

Tai Chi / Bagua

Walking group

While the closure is not due to the coronavirus, the District would like to remind the community to practice all appropriate measures to protect yourself against the virus such as hand washing and staying home if you are feeling ill.

For more information and updates, you can visit the District of Taylor’s Facebook page.