District of Taylor to hold public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor will be holding a public consultation meeting regarding the District’s proposed financial budget for 2020-2024.

According to the District, the public consultation meeting will provide residents the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to mayor and council on the proposed financial budget.

Due to social distancing requirements, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the District is asking residents to submit their questions and comments to Executive Assistant, Lisa Ford, by phone at 250-789-3392 or email lford@districtoftaylor.com.

All questions must be submitted by Thursday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m., and all questions will be presented at the public meeting on Monday,April 20, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the District of Taylor Office.

Following public consultation, Council will then look to adopt the bylaw for the 2020-2024 financial budget.