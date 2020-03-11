District of Tumbler Ridge Chief Administrative Officer resigns

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The District of Tumbler Ridge has announced that it has received notice of resignation from the District’s Chief Administrative Officer.

In a release, sent out Wednesday, the District of Tumbler Ridge’s Acting Mayor, Darryl Krakowka, says Jordan Wall will be resigning from his position as CAO.

According to the District, Wall has been serving the District for the past six years as both the Economic Development Officer and CAO.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

During his time with the District of Tumbler Ridge, Wall was instrumental in developing the district’s first asset management policies, developing the growing tourism sector, and managing the community on a day-to-day basis.

With Wall’s resignation, the District is now in the process of the search for a new CAO.

Until a new CAO is found, Aleen Torraville will serve as imterim CAO.