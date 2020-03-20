doctors-call-for-‘war-like-effort’-to-prevent-medical-supply-shortages-in-canada

TORONTO —

As a critical shortage of life-saving medical equipment looms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada is calling on its manufacturers to re-tool their factories in a “war-like effort” to help fill demand.

The federal government has issued a national call asking businesses to offer products and services in support of Canada’s response to the new novel coronavirus.

Doctors say Canadian hospitals are facing a shortage of supplies including ventilators, masks, gloves and gowns needed to protect healthcare workers as they treat the anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients.

“We are running short on supplies and given that we are just at the beginning of this crisis, we’re quite fearful of what is going to happen if we run out of supplies,” Dr. Michelle Cohen said in a Skype interview from Burlington, Ont. with CTV’s Heather Wright.

More than 60 doctors have written an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, premiers and health ministers warning of a medical supply shortage and urging them to “mount a war-like effort” to drastically increase production.

The novel coronavirus has brought attention to the global supply of ventilators — medical devices that allow people experiencing difficulty breathing to receive oxygen.

As more cases are diagnosed in Canada, demand for the machine also increases.

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’

