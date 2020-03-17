doctors-map-body’s-covid-19-immune-response:-study

Researchers in Australia said Tuesday they had mapped the body’s immune response to the novel coronavirus, in a potential breakthrough in the fight against the global killer.

A team of scientists were able to test blood samples from a patient who had contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalised with moderate symptoms.

Authors of the study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, said it was the first time experts had mapped the body’s general immune response to the new disease.

“We saw a really robust immune response that preceded clinical recovery,” Katherine Kedzierska, from the University of Melbourne’s Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, told AFP.

“We noted an immune response but she was visually still unwell, and three days later the patient recovered.”

Researchers are in a race against time to try to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which as of 0900 GMT Tuesday has registered more than 180,000 confirmed infections and over 7,000 deaths.

Keszierska said her team’s research was “an important step in understanding recovery from COVID-19.

“We have verifiable results in more patients with moderate disease. Now we can ask the question: what is different or missing in people who are fatally ill?”

She said the findings had two practical applications.

First, it will help virologists develop a vaccine because the goal in vaccination is to replicate the body’s natural immune response to viruses.

