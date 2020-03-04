News

Doig River and City sign MOU on development and servicing of land

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
First Nation Chief Trevor Makadahay and Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman sign an MOU regarding the development and servicing of Doig River First Nation-owned land within the City. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Doig River First Nation and the City of Fort St. John signed a Memorandum of Understanding, on Tuesday, regarding the development and servicing of Doig River First Nation-owned land within the City.

The MOU, signed by Doig River First Nation Chief Trevor Makadahay and Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman, recognizes that, together, both parties can support a prosperous local economy, provide an opportunity for cultural expression within a diverse community setting, maintain a healthy environment, and ensure a strong and safe social fabric.

Both Makadahay and Ackerman say they find it important to build strong relationships with the First Nation and the City to ensure future community enhancements and local economic opportunities.

This latest MOU is built off of a previous MOU on Cooperation and Understanding that was signed in 2010.

