Health

Dyson to produce 15,000 ventilators to help with coronavirus fight

Avatar
By Global News
dyson-to-produce-15,000-ventilators-to-help-with-coronavirus-fight

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 725, two new cases in Northern BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Thursday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Union of Indian Chiefs calls construction to stop at Site C due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The B.C. Union of Indian Chiefs is calling for construction to stop at Site...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro experiences small grass fire during Site C controlled burning operations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro says it experienced a small fire as a result of controlled burning...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Dyson has stepped up to create thousands of ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic, after designing a new product in 10 days.

The company, which typically produces household products such as vacuums and fans, will now build 15,000 ventilators, according to an email sent to Dyson employees.

Of those ventilators, 10,000 have been ordered by the U.K. government. Dyson pledged to donate 5,000 to global relief efforts, according to the Guardian. 

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

James Dyson, the founder of the company, said in the email that he received a request from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to look into the matter 10 days ago.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The company, working with Cambridge-based Technology Partnership, has now created a product that will be easy to produce quickly.

Story continues below advertisement

“This new device can be manufactured quickly, efficiently and at volume,” Dyson wrote of the new ventilators, called CoVent.

0:39Coronavirus outbreak: NYC mayor welcomes ‘life-saving’ arrival of 400 ventilators to city

Coronavirus outbreak: NYC mayor welcomes ‘life-saving’ arrival of 400 ventilators to city

Advertisement

Dyson said the device draws on technology used in the company’s air purifier ranges and is powered by a digital motor.

Advertisement

The ventilator order is expected to be ready by early April,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleBC Hydro experiences small grass fire during Site C controlled burning operations
Next articleCOVID-19 outbreak declared in ward of Guelph, Ont. hospital

More Articles Like This

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 725, two new cases in Northern BC

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Thursday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more

Union of Indian Chiefs calls construction to stop at Site C due to COVID-19

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The B.C. Union of Indian Chiefs is calling for construction to stop at Site C due to COVID-19.
Read more

Emergency coronavirus benefit could be a model for future aid programs: minister

Health Global News - 0
OTTAWA — The newly created benefit for workers whose livelihoods are affected by COVID-19 may be a model for how the federal government helps...
Read more

COVID-19 outbreak declared in ward of Guelph, Ont. hospital

Health Global News - 0
Posted March 26, 2020 5:20 pm Updated March 26, 2020 5:23 pm 6:59Managing anxiety during the spread of coronavirus Clinical counsellor Dr. Shahar Rabi talks about calming...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv