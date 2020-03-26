dyson-to-produce-15,000-ventilators-to-help-with-coronavirus-fight

Dyson has stepped up to create thousands of ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic, after designing a new product in 10 days.

The company, which typically produces household products such as vacuums and fans, will now build 15,000 ventilators, according to an email sent to Dyson employees.

Of those ventilators, 10,000 have been ordered by the U.K. government. Dyson pledged to donate 5,000 to global relief efforts, according to the Guardian.

James Dyson, the founder of the company, said in the email that he received a request from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to look into the matter 10 days ago.

The company, working with Cambridge-based Technology Partnership, has now created a product that will be easy to produce quickly.

“This new device can be manufactured quickly, efficiently and at volume,” Dyson wrote of the new ventilators, called CoVent.

Coronavirus outbreak: NYC mayor welcomes ‘life-saving’ arrival of 400 ventilators to city

Dyson said the device draws on technology used in the company’s air purifier ranges and is powered by a digital motor.

The ventilator order is expected to be ready by early April,

