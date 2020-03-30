HealthNewsRegional

Eagle Vision to launch Online TV Channel to help pass the time during COVID-19

By Scott Brooks

Eagle Vision to launch Online TV Channel to help pass the time during COVID-19

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – To help pass the time and to make life a little easier during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eagle Vision Video Productions has announced it will be launching an online TV channel.

According to Eagle Vision President, Ben Haab, they are launching an online TV channel, known as Quaran-time, that will feature live, local and original content which will include members of the community.

Since regular video production has been put on hold due to the pandemic, Haab decided instead of halting work completely, they would change gears and focus on live productions.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Haab says they already have programs lined up and more are on the way for the coming weeks.

If the online channel is a success, Haab says they may continue it after the pandemic is over.

A schedule and more information can be found on Eagle Vision’s Facebook page.

