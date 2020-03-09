News

Early Years Health Round-Up Free event

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Early Years Health Round-Up free event for children ages 0-5 years is taking place at the Totem Mall again this year.

On Wednesday, March 11th, 2020, from 10 am to 5 pm bring your child to attend this family-friendly event that covers a variety of topics regarding health such as;

  • Dental Checks
  • Hearing Information
  • Vision Information
  • Face Painting
  • Early Literacy Activities
  • Infant Development Information
  • Resources and Community Information
  • Developmental Questionaire
  • Childcare Information

The goal of the Early Years Health Roundup is to;

  • Increase universal screening options for 0-5-year-olds
  • Connect parents with existing community resources
  • Raise awareness about the importance of the early years
Strong Partnerships between the community and the Family Friendly Coalition include;
Community Bridge, Engage Sport North, Fort St. John Child Development Centre, Fort St. John Public Library, Fort St. John Fire Department, NEAT, Northern Health (Community Nutrition, Dental, Hearing, Handwashing, Vision), North Peace Child Care Resources & Referral, School District 60 (Early Learning), Totem Mall.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

