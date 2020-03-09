FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Early Years Health Round-Up free event for children ages 0-5 years is taking place at the Totem Mall again this year.

On Wednesday, March 11th, 2020, from 10 am to 5 pm bring your child to attend this family-friendly event that covers a variety of topics regarding health such as;

Dental Checks

Hearing Information

Vision Information

Face Painting

Early Literacy Activities

Infant Development Information

Resources and Community Information

Developmental Questionaire

Childcare Information

The goal of the Early Years Health Roundup is to;

Increase universal screening options for 0-5-year-olds

Connect parents with existing community resources

Raise awareness about the importance of the early years

- Advertisement -

Strong Partnerships between the community and the Family Friendly Coalition include;

Community Bridge, Engage Sport North, Fort St. John Child Development Centre, Fort St. John Public Library, Fort St. John Fire Department, NEAT, Northern Health (Community Nutrition, Dental, Hearing, Handwashing, Vision), North Peace Child Care Resources & Referral, School District 60 (Early Learning), Totem Mall.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE