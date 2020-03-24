Health

Economic development minister says parliamentary process too slow for coronavirus response

Avatar
By Global News
economic-development-minister-says-parliamentary-process-too-slow-for-coronavirus-response

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Local businesses feeling the pressure of COVID-19, action plan to provide some relief

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses are facing financial hardship, as their...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Hours change at Fort St John Hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced schedule changes to the Fort St. John Hospital amid the...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Suncor cuts $1.5 billion from budget to cope with low oil prices, virus impact

CALGARY — Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. is putting projects on hold and cutting its 2020 capital budget by...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Melanie Joly, Canada’s minister of economic development, says the sweeping legislation the Liberals are set to propose on Tuesday is necessary because the parliamentary process is too slow to adapt to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to be reacting very fast, and our parliamentary system sometimes is longer, and so we wanted to make sure that the minister of finance had… that power,” she told Global News on Tuesday morning.

The original version of the legislation, as first reported by Global News, would have given Finance Minister Bill Morneau the power to spend money and raise taxes without parliamentary approval.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

An amended version of the legislation removed that clause but retains the ability for cabinet ministers, with Morneau’s approval, to dispense “all money required to do anything” in the event of a public health emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are moving fast, governments are moving fast because the pace of this pandemic is very high, and so that’s why we need to adapt,” Joly said via Skype from Montreal.

The legislation was criticized by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer in a statement.

“We will not give the government unlimited power to raise taxes without a parliamentary vote,” the statement read.

“We will authorize whatever spending measures are justified to respond to the situation, but we will not sign a blank cheque.”

Joly said the Liberals would work with opposition parties during the pandemic.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleHours change at Fort St John Hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleB.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

More Articles Like This

One hantavirus death in China sparks ‘hysteria’ over old disease

Health Global News - 0
One person has reportedly died of a rodent-carried hantavirus infection in China, sparking wild — and completely unfounded — fears of a “coronavirus 2.0″...
Read more

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Health officials in British Columbia are scheduled to deliver their Tuesday update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT. Global News...
Read more

Hours change at Fort St John Hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced schedule changes to the Fort St. John Hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Northern Health,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Parks Canada to close national parks, historic sites to vehicle traffic

Health Global News - 0
Parks Canada is restricting vehicles in national parks and national historic sites after people flocked to the popular areas on the weekend. The federal agency...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv