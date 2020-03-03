Eight-year-old wins cannabis prizes at Dawson Creek hockey tournament

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A Dawson Creek Minor Hockey tournament is coming under fire after cannabis prizes were awarded to an eight-year-old.

According to an article by CTV News, Keith Redl’s grandson participated in a Novice hockey tournament organized by Dawson Creek Minor Hockey.

Redl’s purchased raffle tickets and let his Grandson, pick the pizes he liked.

Redl told CTV News “Each team is usually responsible for putting a gift basket or prize package together with a minimum value of $50,” he said in a phone interview. “And then what they do is they have a big setup and they have a paper bag taped in front of each one of these prizes.”

The eight-year-old thought the products were chocolate, but instead included cannabis products including edibles.

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey told CTV News that the prize was clearly marked as for adults and that the cannabis was never out in the open where kids were.

