Electoral Area B Roundtable Discussion Meeting today in Rose Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A roundtable discussion meeting with Electoral Area B Director, Karen Goodings, is taking place today, Monday, March 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Rose Prairie Curling Rink.

This roundtable meeting is an opportunity for residents of Electoral Area B to get updates and ask questions about projects and activities of the Regional District and share your thoughts and ideas on community issues important to you.

The final roundtable meeting of the series is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 6, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Buick Creek Community Hall.

More information and updates on upcoming meetings can be found on the Peace River Regional District’s Facebook Page.