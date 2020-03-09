News

Electoral Area B Roundtable Discussion Meeting today in Rose Prairie

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Electoral Area B Roundtable Discussion Meeting today in Rose Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A roundtable discussion meeting with Electoral Area B Director, Karen Goodings, is taking place...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 59 and 60 receives Provincial funding for school upgrades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has provided $217.7 million in funding for more green,...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Schedule released for NWJHL Finals for Huskies vs Navigators

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The schedule for the Northwest Junior Hockey League Finals between the Fort St. John...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A roundtable discussion meeting with Electoral Area B Director, Karen Goodings, is taking place today, Monday, March 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Rose Prairie Curling Rink.

This roundtable meeting is an opportunity for residents of Electoral Area B to get updates and ask questions about projects and activities of the Regional District and share your thoughts and ideas on community issues important to you.

The final roundtable meeting of the series is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 6, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Buick Creek Community Hall.

- Advertisement -

More information and updates on upcoming meetings can be found on the Peace River Regional District’s Facebook Page.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleSchool District 59 and 60 receives Provincial funding for school upgrades

More Articles Like This

School District 59 and 60 receives Provincial funding for school upgrades

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has provided $217.7 million in funding for more green, efficient and safe learning spaces...
Read more

Registration opens for the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference, today

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration has opened today for the 7th Annual Spark Women's Leadership Conference. https://www.facebook.com/MooseFM/videos/143381410269971/?epa=SEARCH_BOX The Spark Women's Leadership Conference was born out...
Read more

United Way of Northern BC now accepting applications for Community Investment and Impact Program funding

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The United Way of Northern British Columbia is now accepting applications for funding through their Community Investment and Impact...
Read more

BC Conservation Officer Service frees Mule Deer from garbage bin lid

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two BC Conservation Officers freed a female Mule Deer from a garbage bin lid on Saturday as she was...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv