Health

Employee at Pickering nuclear station tests positive for COVID-19: OPG

Avatar
By Global News
employee-at-pickering-nuclear-station-tests-positive-for-covid-19:-opg

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 884, 396 have since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

An Ontario Power Generation worker at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The employee was confirmed positive on Saturday, OPG spokesperson Neal Kelly said.

Workplace facilities are in the process of being deep-cleaned and any employees who had close contact with the worker have been told to self-isolate.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Kelly did not say how many employees have been given this order.

Once the employee began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 earlier this week, they were sent home, Kelly said.

2:03Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto course aims to improve mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto course aims to improve mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic

The employee is currently recovering at home.

OPG has previously asked all employees “not directly involved” in running its power stations to work from home. In recent days, it has donated half a million surgical masks and 75,000 N95 masks to the province, so that front-line health-care workers can have personal protective equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

As of March 29, Ontario had a total of 1,324 confirmed active cases of COVID-19, with more than 7,000 test results pending.

Advertisement

Twenty-three people have died in the province from the disease,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleInstacart announces coronavirus protections amid threats of a strike

More Articles Like This

Instacart announces coronavirus protections amid threats of a strike

Health Global News - 0
Instacart, a company that delivers groceries and other items through an app, has announced new measures to keep its employees safe. The latest measures come...
Read more

Social distancing in the U.S. extended by a month as coronavirus spreads

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise in the...
Read more

Canada moving at an ‘unprecedented rate’ to make supplies amid coronavirus pandemic: minister

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s innovation minister says that the country is moving quickly to increase production of personal protective equipment (PPE) in its fight against the novel...
Read more

Trump alleges some U.S. hospitals are hoarding ventilators as coronavirus pandemic grows

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump accused hospitals on Sunday of hoarding ventilators that are in scarce supply across the United States as the coronavirus spreads,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv