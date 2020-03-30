employee-at-pickering-nuclear-station-tests-positive-for-covid-19:-opg

An Ontario Power Generation worker at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The employee was confirmed positive on Saturday, OPG spokesperson Neal Kelly said.

Workplace facilities are in the process of being deep-cleaned and any employees who had close contact with the worker have been told to self-isolate.

Kelly did not say how many employees have been given this order.

Once the employee began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 earlier this week, they were sent home, Kelly said.

The employee is currently recovering at home.

OPG has previously asked all employees “not directly involved” in running its power stations to work from home. In recent days, it has donated half a million surgical masks and 75,000 N95 masks to the province, so that front-line health-care workers can have personal protective equipment.

As of March 29, Ontario had a total of 1,324 confirmed active cases of COVID-19, with more than 7,000 test results pending.

Twenty-three people have died in the province from the disease,

