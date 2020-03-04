Energy NewsNewsRegional

Enbridge says it has learned from 2018 natural gas pipeline rupture

By Scott Brooks
The large fireball about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George after Enbridge's natural gas pipeline exploded on October 9th 2018. Photo by Greg Noel/Twitter

CALGARY, A.B. – Enbridge has released a response to the Transportation Safety Board’s investigation findings in regard to the rupture of a natural gas line near Prince George in 2018.

In a statement, Senior Vice President and Cheif Operations Officer for Enbridge, Michele Harradence says they apologize for the concerns and disruptions this incident had caused to many people living within the affected area.

According to Harrandence, Enbridge has learned from this incident and has taken steps to ensure the safety of the company’s natural gas system.

Since the incident, Enbridge says it has completed a comprehensive pipeline integrity program on its natural gas pipeline system in B.C. to prevent similar incidents from occurring and to significantly improve pipeline safety.

The TSB found a stress corrosion crack caused the rupture of a natural gas line near Prince George in 2018.

