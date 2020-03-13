News

Encana Events Centre has cancelled and postponing all gatherings until further notice

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Encana Events Centre will be cancelling or postponing all gatherings until further notice.

Thursday, March 12th, 2020, the BC Government urged that gatherings of 250 people or more be cancelled or postponed to help slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, the Encana Events Centre will be cancelling or postponing all gatherings until further notice.

According to the staff of the Encana Centre, they are currently working to reschedule upcoming events and performances and will provide updates as quickly as possible.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Staff share, the safety and well-being of our employees, partners, performers, athletes and guests is our top priority. We will continue to follow recommendations from the BC Centre for Disease Control, BC Government and local authorities as the situation develop.

Encana staff share, your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated.

To view more; CLICK HERE

