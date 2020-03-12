Energetic Edge performs well at Championships in Vancouver

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic Edge Cheer Association had five teams travel over the weekend, March 7 and 8, to Vancouver for two events, the B.C. Cheerleading Association Provincial Championships and the Feel the Power West Championship.

The Energetic Edge Senior Team, Empower, managed to place first in both championships and won the Senior 1 Division Provincial Championship.

Other teams from Energetic Edge competing in Vancouver, with some of them claiming medals, were the senior stunt team Esteem, the mini division team Enspire, the youth team Elevate, along with the junior duo of Laela and Kayla.

More on how each team performed can be found on the Energetic Edge Cheer Association’s Facebook page.