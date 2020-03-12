Sports

Energetic Edge performs well at Championships in Vancouver

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The Energetic Edge cheer Association's Empower team at Provicnials in Vancouver. Source Facebook

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Energetic Edge performs well at Championships in Vancouver

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association had five teams travel over the weekend, March 7...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Province tells residents to avoid travel and for events to be cancelled

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. is urging all residents to avoid all non-essential travel outside...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Tradeshow postponed due to coronavirus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 48th Annual Fort St. John Tradeshow has been postponed due to the coronavirus. According...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic Edge Cheer Association had five teams travel over the weekend, March 7 and 8, to Vancouver for two events, the B.C. Cheerleading Association Provincial Championships and the Feel the Power West Championship.

The Energetic Edge Senior Team, Empower, managed to place first in both championships and won the Senior 1 Division Provincial Championship.

Other teams from Energetic Edge competing in Vancouver, with some of them claiming medals, were the senior stunt team Esteem, the mini division team Enspire, the youth team Elevate, along with the junior duo of Laela and Kayla.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

More on how each team performed can be found on the Energetic Edge Cheer Association’s Facebook page.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleProvince tells residents to avoid travel and for events to be cancelled

More Articles Like This

BC Hockey to monitor evolving situation of the coronavirus

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hockey has sent a release to B.C. Hockey Membership and Participants regarding the coronavirus. In a release, B.C. Hockey...
Read more

World Women’s Curling Championship in PG cancelled due to coronavirus

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The World Curling Federation has announced that it has cancelled the upcoming World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George. Given...
Read more

Fort St John Northern Strikers forced to postpone trip to Alberta Provincials due to coronavirus

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Northern Strikers have been forced to postpone travel to Alberta for Provincials after Alberta Soccer...
Read more

Third Annual St Paddy’s Day 5 K Run, Walk, or Jig this Saturday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Irish Dance Society is hosting the Third Annual St. Paddy’s Day 5 K Run, Walk,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv