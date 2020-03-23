Canadian PressEnergy News

Ensign Energy Services cuts capital spending plan, executive salaries

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
ensign-energy-services-cuts-capital-spending-plan,-executive-salaries

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

WestJet reduces flights by 50 percent

CALGARY, A.B. - WestJet has reduced its domestic service by about 50 percent but flights to Fort...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Snowfall warning issued for the South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Snowfall warning issued for the Alberta Peace

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A snowfall warning has been issued for the Alberta Peace.
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Ensign Energy Services Inc. is cutting its capital budget and says its top executives will take a pay cut as it moves to deal with the crash in the oilpatch due to COVID-19 and the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The oilfield services company says its capital spending plan has been reduced to $60 million from its earlier plan for $100 million.

Ensign says the new plan is comprised largely of maintenance capital items.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The company also says it’s cutting the salary of its chair by 40 per cent, while its president and chief operating officer will see a 20 per cent reduction

Other named executive officers will have their salaries cut by 12.5 per cent and members of the company’s board will have their cash retainers cut by 20 per cent and equity compensation reduced by 40 per cent.

Ensign provides drilling as well as well servicing and production services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ESI)

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNew approach for COVID-19 testing in Alberta targets at-risk populations

More Articles Like This

Crude-by-rail shipments expected to fall after setting record high in January

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Canadian crude-by-rail exports hit a record high in January but observers say they've likely fallen since then and stand to plummet even...
Read more

Producers advised to spend nothing on drilling as oil price hovers at US$25

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY - World oil prices have fallen so low that producers in Canada are being advised not to spend any money on...
Read more

Producers advised to spend nothing on drilling as oil price hovers at US$25

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — World oil prices have fallen so low that producers in Canada are being advised not to spend any money on drilling and,...
Read more

Pembina Pipeline cuts capital spending plan by up to $1.1 billion

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY - Pembina Pipeline Corp. is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by up to $1.1 billion due to the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv