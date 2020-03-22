Health

Erin O’Toole calls on Tories to delay leadership vote to focus on fighting COVID-19

By Global News
Prime Minister announces Parliament will resume Tuesday

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Trudeau announced the recall of the House of Commons to pass economic...
16 people under quarantine at Site C construction site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has confirmed 16 workers are under self-isolation with flu-like symptoms...
Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B.- Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Laney Beeching. She was last seen...
Global News

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole is adding his voice to the chorus of people calling for the June 27 vote to be delayed.

O’Toole, a former cabinet minister and current MP, said all Canadians need to focus on COVID-19 response, including his own campaign team, the party’s MPs and grassroots members.

In a video circulated Sunday, he called on his supporters to devote what resources they have to the needs of their communities.

“I’m not leaving the race. In fact, I believe we will win it. But today, I’m proposing that we put the needs of our fellow citizens first,” he said.

O’Toole is the latest contender to suggest the party needs to delay the race, and the second of the four people already on the ballot to make that request of the party.

Late last week, Ontario MP Derek Sloan, who is also on the ballot, called for all the deadlines, including the April 17 cut-off to sign up new members, and the upcoming March 25 cut-off to meet the entry requirements, to be pushed back.

By March 25, candidates must pay $300,000 and submit 3,000 signatures to get on the ballot.

O’Toole, Sloan, Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis and former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay have already met those requirements.

