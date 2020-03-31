Extra measures implemented to prevent COVID-19 at Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Amid the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. Hydro has implemented extra measures to combat the possible spread of the virus at Site C.

According to B.C. Hydro, pre-access COVID-19 screening will commence at Gate A. All light-duty, non-commercial, vehicles are required to access site though Gate A.

Hydro says all workers are required to be screened which involves a non-invasive, therma-red temperature measurement before entering the Site.

Any workers who answer “YES” to any of the self-assessment questions, displaying symptoms or possessing a body temperature in excess of 37.3°C will be subject to a secondary health assessment at the on-site medical clinic.

Upon further testing, the worker will then be placed in 14-day self-isolation, either at home, if a local worker, or at the Two Rivers Lodge.

To date, no workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

More up-to-date information can be found on the Site C website.