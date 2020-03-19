fact-check:-is-taking-ibuprofen-risky-for-covid-19-patients?

TORONTO —
France’s health minister set off a wave of confusion after he warned patients with COVID-19 to avoid using ibuprofen, alleging that the common painkiller could be an “aggravating factor” for the infection.
The tweet triggered a torrent of online rumours, conflicting reports and a formal response from the World Health Organization.
The short answer: no one knows how ibuprofen could affect a person with the coronavirus because there is no research on the topic. Patients who are prescribed ibuprofen to manage conditions such as arthritis or long-term pain are being urged not to go off their medication unless a doctor advises them to do so.
In the absence of research, the WHO says it is not recommending against the use of ibuprofen.
“We are also consulting with physicians treating COVID-19 patients and are not aware of reports of any negative effects of ibuprofen, beyond the usual known side-effects that limit its use in certain populations,” the WHO said in an update on Wednesday.
Dr. David Juurlink, a scientist with the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, agreed that there simply isn’t enough data to make a determination on the subject.
“The warning that came from France isn’t based on a whole lot of information,” Dr. Juurlink told CTV News on Wednesday.