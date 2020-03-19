Health

Fact check: Is taking ibuprofen risky for COVID-19 patients?

Avatar
By CTV News
fact-check:-is-taking-ibuprofen-risky-for-covid-19-patients?

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

The city of Fort St. John will limit access to City Hall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be limiting public access to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Hudson’s Hope RCMP issues 79 violation and warning tickets to drivers last month

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report. According to RCMP, between February 17 to...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta announces new emergency payments because of COVID 19, falling oil prices

EDMONTON - The Alberta government is providing $50 million for people forced to stay at home because of the...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

TORONTO —
France’s health minister set off a wave of confusion after he warned patients with COVID-19 to avoid using ibuprofen, alleging that the common painkiller could be an “aggravating factor” for the infection.

The tweet triggered a torrent of online rumours, conflicting reports and a formal response from the World Health Organization.

The short answer: no one knows how ibuprofen could affect a person with the coronavirus because there is no research on the topic. Patients who are prescribed ibuprofen to manage conditions such as arthritis or long-term pain are being urged not to go off their medication unless a doctor advises them to do so.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In the absence of research, the WHO says it is not recommending against the use of ibuprofen.

“We are also consulting with physicians treating COVID-19 patients and are not aware of reports of any negative effects of ibuprofen, beyond the usual known side-effects that limit its use in certain populations,” the WHO said in an update on Wednesday.

Dr. David Juurlink, a scientist with the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, agreed that there simply isn’t enough data to make a determination on the subject.

“The warning that came from France isn’t based on a whole lot of information,” Dr. Juurlink told CTV News on Wednesday.

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleTelehealth back up and running after technical issue shut system down

More Articles Like This

Telehealth back up and running after technical issue shut system down

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — Ontario’s Telehealth network is back up and running after a technical issue saw the service shut down for most of the day, a...
Read more

The city of Fort St. John will limit access to City Hall

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be limiting public access to City Hall and closing others.
Read more

COVID-19: How food delivery services are helping frontline staff

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — Some food delivery services are providing support to frontline workers who have become essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca asked companies including Loblaws, Walmart,...
Read more

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 231 as of Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv