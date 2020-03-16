Health

Families resort to yelling to their loved ones from outside infected nursing home in Washington

By CTV News
CTV News

KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON —
When you walk on the street past the Life Care Center, a nursing home where the coronavirus has killed more Americans than any other place in the country so far, you can hear the voices of people trying to comfort their elderly parents inside.

“Hi, Pops! Why don’t you cover his legs up?” Katherine Kempf yells to her father and his nurse.

“Mom, you feeling any better today?” Bridget Parkhill asks as she peers inside her mother’s room.

Their voices are strong and clear. They have to be. They are speaking through glass and concrete to people who have suffered strokes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic breathing problems and have now tested positive for coronavirus.

The families cannot go inside to comfort their parents. They can only talk through the walls and windows and on cell phones.

Every day they show up. They want their parents to know they are loved; they are not alone, and they are not forgotten. They are also going to the facility to demand their parents be given the best care possible in a terrible situation.

“My mother came in to rehab her knee after a knee replacement,” Parkhill told CNN, “She was not sick.”

She is now. After someone contracted the coronavirus in the nursing facility, it spread rapidly to numerous patients,

