Fatal snowmobile collision near Beaverlodge

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – The Beaverlodge RCMP responded to a fatal snowmobile collision Monday.

On March 8, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m., Beaverlodge RCMP received a 911 call of a single-vehicle snowmobile collision that occurred on the Red Willow River, approximately 40 km south of Beaverlodge.

Upon arrival, police, Emergency Medical Services and the Wembley Fire Department were provided transport by snow-machines, volunteered by snowmobilers and off duty firefighters who were in the area. STARS was dispatched to the scene, where they assisted in life-saving efforts; however, the 48-year-old male from Wembley, Alta., was pronounced deceased on scene.

This fatal collision occurred after ice under the snow-machine collapsed, causing the operator to be thrown off of the machine