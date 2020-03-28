HealthNews

Federal Government announces new domestic travel rules for air and rail operations

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Federal Government has announced new rules restricting domestic air and rail travel for those with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, announced that the Government of Canada is introducing new domestic transportation measures to support provincial, territorial and local efforts to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spreading from travelling within Canada.

These new measures include:

Air

  • A requirement for all air operators to conduct a health check of travellers before they board a flight within Canada or departing from Canada, based on guidance from the Public Health Agency of Canada. This would include asking health questions, looking for visible signs of illness prior to boarding, and recommending the traveller follow guidance from local health authorities.
  • A requirement for air operators to refuse boarding to a passenger that presents COVID-19 symptoms. The denial will remain in effect for a period of 14 days, or until a medical certificate is presented that confirms that the traveller’s symptoms are not related to COVID-19. These measures will apply to aircraft with 10 seats or more.
  • A requirement for air operators to notify travellers that they may be subject to provincial or territorial measures at their final destination.
  • These measures will come into effect on March 30, 2020 at noon EDT.

Rail

  • A requirement for intercity passenger rail companies to do a health check to screen passengers for COVID-19 symptoms before they board a train, based on guidance from the Public Health Agency of Canada. This will include company representatives asking simple health questions, looking for visible signs of illness prior to boarding, and recommending the passenger follow guidance from local health authorities.
  • A requirement for intercity passenger rail companies to refuse boarding to a passenger that presents COVID-19 symptoms. The denial will remain in effect for a period of 14 days, or until a medical certificate is presented that confirms that the traveller’s symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
  • These measures do not apply to commuter trains.
  • These measures will come into effect on March 30, 2020 at noon EDT.

The Federal Government will remain in contact on a daily basis with the key transportation industry partners, operators and employee associations, international counterparts including in the United States and Europe, as well as provincial and territorial governments, to assist with efforts in response to COVID-19.

