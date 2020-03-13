Federal Government requests Canadians to stop non-essential travel amid coronavirus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Canadian Government is requesting Canadians to postpone or cancel any plans for non-essential travel abroad.

The Canadian Government is also implementing a restriction on incoming air travel at certain airports and all cruise ships carrying over 500 passengers are barred from docking in Canada until later in the summer.

According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, there are now 157 cases of the virus in Canada and that the time has come for Canadians to limit their social interactions.

In addition, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a comprehensive $1 billion COVID-19 Response Fund in response to the pandemic.

Currently, there are 53 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in B.C. and there are no reports of cases in Northeastern B.C.

Provincial updates can be found here.