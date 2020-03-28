Health

Federal government trying to bring 248 Canadians home from coronavirus-infected cruise

Avatar
By Global News
federal-government-trying-to-bring-248-canadians-home-from-coronavirus-infected-cruise

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John Council to look at weekly garbage pickup and COVID-19 impacts to operating budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council will hold their first weekly Council meeting...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal Government announces new domestic travel rules for air and rail operations

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced new rules restricting domestic air and rail travel for...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Former chief health officer says COVID-19 positive results need to be released in Northern B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health’s former chief health officer says more detailed location information of positive...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

More than 200 Canadians remain stranded on a cruise ship off the coast of Panama where some passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 and four others have died.

The federal government is working with the Panamanian government and Holland America, which operates the Zaandam, in an effort to get 248 Canadians home.

Two passengers on board the MS Zaandam have tested positive for the disease while 53 guests and 85 crew have flu-like symptoms, Holland America said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are 1,243 passengers and 586 crew on board, the company said in a statement. The Zaandam is anchored off the coast of Panama and plans are underway to move healthy people to its sister ship nearby, Holland America said.

“We continue to engage with the Panamanian government, and are working with Holland America on their plans to get passengers home,” said Global Affairs Canada spokeswoman Angela Savard.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that Global Affairs was “single-mindedly” focused on what he called the “Herculean” task of bringing Canadians home who remain stuck on the cruise ship.

“Much of it involves negotiating with other countries to get permissions for cruise ships to dock, permissions for airplanes to lift off from their country when they’ve closed the airspaces,” he said.

2:00Home sweet home: Lethbridge couple in quarantine after cruise ordeal

Home sweet home: Lethbridge couple in quarantine after cruise ordeal

Advertisement

Michael Kasprow is terrified for his 81-year-old mother,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleFort St. John Council to look at weekly garbage pickup and COVID-19 impacts to operating budget
Next articleOntario reports 151 new coronavirus cases, number of active cases rises to 1,118

More Articles Like This

Trudeau encouraged by B.C. coronavirus data, but warns ‘we’re not out of the woods yet’

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he was encouraged by data out of British Columbia showing the novel coronavirus pandemic may be starting to...
Read more

Ontario reports 151 new coronavirus cases, number of active cases rises to 1,118

Health Global News - 0
Posted March 28, 2020 1:07 pm Updated March 28, 2020 1:19 pm 0:56Ontario issues province-wide emergency alert WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford says his government is using...
Read more

Fort St. John Council to look at weekly garbage pickup and COVID-19 impacts to operating budget

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council will hold their first weekly Council meeting on Monday.
Read more

Federal Government announces new domestic travel rules for air and rail operations

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced new rules restricting domestic air and rail travel for those with COVID-19 symptoms.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv