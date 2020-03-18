Feed the North Fundraiser by Stan’s Custom Meat Cutting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Feed the North a GoFundMe Account/ Fundraiser has been launched by Stanley Troyer to raise money to purchase meat to be donated to the Salvation Army to make sure everyone in the community is fed during this uncertain time.

Posted to the GoFundMe Account, Troyer expresses the current situation in grocery stores being swept bare and the chaos of the situation.

Troyer says he created this fund for the sole purpose of helping put a bit of meat in the freezers of families who can’t afford it. With a $5,000 goal, Troyer shares 100 percent of the funds will go to purchasing beef and he will donate his time to cut and wrap the meat at his inspected facility.

As Stan’s Custom Meat Cutting has worked closely with the Salvation Army over the past few years, Troyer shared he will donate the meat to the Salvation Army so it will be appropriately dispersed.

To view the Feed the North GoFundMe; CLICK HERE