News

Feed the North Fundraiser by Stan’s Custom Meat Cutting

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

WestJet expands list of flights where passengers may have been exposed to the COVID-19

CALGARY, A.B. - WestJet has expanded its list of flights, on Wednesday, where passengers may have been exposed to...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Feed the North Fundraiser by Stan’s Custom Meat Cutting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Feed the North a GoFundMe Account/ Fundraiser has been launched by Stanley Troyer to...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province declares Provincial State of Emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, spoke at a press conference on Wednesday...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Feed the North a GoFundMe Account/ Fundraiser has been launched by Stanley Troyer to raise money to purchase meat to be donated to the Salvation Army to make sure everyone in the community is fed during this uncertain time.

Posted to the GoFundMe Account, Troyer expresses the current situation in grocery stores being swept bare and the chaos of the situation.

Troyer says he created this fund for the sole purpose of helping put a bit of meat in the freezers of families who can’t afford it. With a $5,000 goal, Troyer shares 100 percent of the funds will go to purchasing beef and he will donate his time to cut and wrap the meat at his inspected facility.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As Stan’s Custom Meat Cutting has worked closely with the Salvation Army over the past few years, Troyer shared he will donate the meat to the Salvation Army so it will be appropriately dispersed.

To view the Feed the North GoFundMe; CLICK HERE 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleProvince declares Provincial State of Emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleWestJet expands list of flights where passengers may have been exposed to the COVID-19

More Articles Like This

WestJet expands list of flights where passengers may have been exposed to the COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - WestJet has expanded its list of flights, on Wednesday, where passengers may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. On Tuesday, WestJet...
Read more

Province declares Provincial State of Emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. – Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, spoke at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon regarding British Columbia’s response...
Read more

The staff of the city of Fort St. John announce further COVID-19 precautions

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Staff of the city of Fort St. John announced as of Wednesday 18th, 2020, all city's Recreation Facilities are...
Read more

Petition started to call on Northern Lights College to switch to online-classes

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students of Northern Lights College are running a petition to move Northern Lights College from in-person to an online...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv