Fire at Salvation Army on Friday, will not impact services

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a late-night fire at The Salvation Army in the Administration office, no programs or services will be impacted.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Salvation Army shares, on the night of Friday, February 28, 2020, there was a fire in the Administrative office of the local Salvation Army Community & Family Services building. Eggie shares, the Food Bank sustained smoke and water damage yet no programs will be impacted, and all services will continue to be provided to community members in a safe and healthy environment.

“Thankfully no programs or services will be impacted from the fire,” said Eggie. “The damage could have been crippling, affecting a large part of the Fort St. John community.”

Eggie continues to share, they want to thank the community for their ongoing support, saying The Salvation Army is committed to providing food, clothing and shelter to our community’s most vulnerable while helping others escape violence and addiction.