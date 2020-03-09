NewsRegional

First death linked to the coronavirus confirmed by BC Health Officials

By Scott Brooks
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Province’s first death linked to the coronavirus has been confirmed as announced by Provincial Health Officials on Monday afternoon.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, a male in his 80s, from the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, who was previously confirmed positive with the virus, had passed away.

The Province also announced five new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 32 cases in British Columbia.

The Province says the new individuals confirmed with the virus are in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions and were confirmed positive, based on B.C. Centre for Disease Control testing.

So far, four of B.C.’s 32 individuals who tested positive for the virus have fully recovered.

