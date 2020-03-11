News

First open house for Treaty Land Entitlements tonight in Charlie Lake

By Scott Brooks
A map showing the Charlie Lake TLE. Source Province of B.C.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is holding a public information open house tonight, Wednesday, March 11, in Charlie Lake regarding the Treaty Land Entitlement Settlement for the Charlie Lake Land Parcels.

The Government says as part of the Province’s duty to uphold the honour of the Crown and implement historic treaties in ways that are generous, fair and just, they are seeking to provide lands which have been owed to Treaty 8 First Nations for more than 100 years.

In addition to tonight’s meeting, taking place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Charlie Lake Community Hall, a second meeting will be taking place tomorrow, also from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Community Hall for the Red Creek Land Parcels.

More information on the Treaty Land Entitlement can be found on the Province’s website.

Previous articleHomeless Count taking place today in Fort St John
Next articleLocal contractors experiencing delays for payments at Site C Project

