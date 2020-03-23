Five people to listen to during coronavirus outbreak — and five to ignore

Stay home. Don’t leave if you don’t have to.

Don’t go to the pub, don’t sit in a restaurant and don’t invite your friends over. If you need some fresh air, a walk is good but keep at least two metres between you and people who aren’t already in close contact with you at home.

That’s the advice experts are offering as the new coronavirus continues to spread.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

And yet, amid so many headlines and so much panic and anxiety, it’s easy to get confused. It was social distancing, now it’s physical distancing. Playgrounds were an OK respite for parents trapped inside with their kids, but now they’re not.

If you’re confused about who to pay attention to and who to ignore, you’re not alone.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are five voices to listen to and five more to tune out:

LISTEN: Dr. Theresa Tam

Canada’s chief public health officer is the go-to for the latest Canadian messaging on self-quarantine and COVID-19 case numbers. She’s also the best person nationally to speak to hospitals’ attempts to increase their capacity, the purchase of additional ventilators and other much-needed equipment.

Tam also keeps her Twitter feed frequently updated with the mental health aspects of physical distancing that people should be watchful for, as well as how to best talk about the pandemic with your children and teenagers.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS