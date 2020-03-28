News

Former chief health officer says COVID-19 positive results need to be released in Northern B.C.

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Dr. David Bowering the former chief health officer for Northern Health

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Health’s former chief health officer says more detailed location information of positive COVID-19 test results need to be released in Northern B.C.

In an article published by CBC, Dr. David Bowering says there needs to be more transparency about the location of specific positive COVID-19 results in Northern B.C.

Currently, officials will only say there are 12 positive test results in the Northern Health region.  That region covers over 600,000 square kilometres and includes over 300,000 people.

Dr. Bowering told the CBC, “It’s like lumping the data in Vancouver together with the data in Winnipeg, it’s not helpful.”

Dr. Bowering has also written a letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officier.  The letter, obtained by the CBC, says “Telling Northerners that we have 9 positive test results from our Region (as of today) without providing the location or putative source is to tell them (us) nothing.”

The letter goes onto say, “This is dangerous, especially in light of the prolonged delays we often experience just getting test results to Vancouver for processing.”

Northern Health and Dr. Bonnie Henry have said in the past, they won’t release the location of positive results in Northern B.C. due to privacy concerns.  

As of Friday, there are 12 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.

SourceCBC News
Previous articleWhat’s essential in the age of coronavirus depends on which country you live in: experts
Next articleFederal Government announces new domestic travel rules for air and rail operations

