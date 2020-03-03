Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau (right) and former prime minister Jean Chretien stand together on stage at an event to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Canadian Flag, in Mississauga Ont., on Sunday February 15 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Buddy Streeper wins 2020 Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Buddy Streeper, of Fort Nelson, won the 2020 Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship for...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

OTTAWA _ Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion that Canada's national unity is threatened...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Council provided with update on Peace Island Park playground project

TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, March 2, an update was provided to...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

OTTAWA _ Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion that Canada’s national unity is threatened by Indigenous protests and western alienation, as the country has managed to survive all other crises and contentious issues over the years.

Chretien says the unity of the country was in much greater peril back in the 1960s and 70s, when radical Quebec separatists were setting off bombs, kidnapped the British high commissioner and killed a Quebec cabinet minister.

The former Liberal prime minister says the country survived that episode and he says Canadians are still together and more united than ever.

- Advertisement -

Chretien says Canada won’t break up over the blockades that paralyzed train traffic across the country in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs fighting a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

Nor does it make sense, in his view, for Alberta to separate over its inability to get crude oil to coastal waters for export overseas.

Separation, Chretien notes, won’t move Alberta any closer to the Pacific.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleCouncil provided with update on Peace Island Park playground project
Next articleBuddy Streeper wins 2020 Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship

More Articles Like This

Council provided with update on Peace Island Park playground project

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, March 2, an update was provided to Council on the Peace Island...
Read more

Gotta Go Program could expand to 5 washrooms

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - At the last Regional Council meeting, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the ‘Gotta...
Read more

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he knows people are impatient for a resolution to tensions involving a disputed natural gas pipeline in northern British...
Read more

Fort St. John Co-op Association is recognized as a Top Collector for Return Collection Facilities

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Co-op Association was recognized as a Top Collector for Return Collection Facilities by the BC...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv