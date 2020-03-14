Fort Nelson limits gatherings to less than 125 people

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will not permit gatherings of more than 125 people.

On Friday Regional Council resolved to take a number of precautionary steps to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19, above and beyond the recommendations from the Provincial and Federal Governments.

Starting March 14th, the NRRM will not permit any gatherings of greater than 125 people (half of what is recommended by the BC health officials) in any NRRM facility.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

This decision was made based on the NRRM’s remote location, distance from other services and the capacity of local health system. Regional Council took into account the recommendations of the World Health Organization’s Mass Gatherings Guidance which suggests that the above factors are important risk considerations.

While this prohibition only applies to municipal properties, Regional Council encourages everyone to consider avoiding gatherings larger than 125 people.

Out of an abundance of caution, Regional Council has also resolved to close some areas of the Recreation Centre that could pose higher health risks. Starting on March 14th, the Rotary Playspace, the aquatic sauna and the aquatic steam room will be closed until further notice.

Regional Council is also reviewing limiting access to the climbing wall facility, with a decision expected early next week. These closures will allow additional cleaning/sanitizing time to be devoted the rest of the facility.