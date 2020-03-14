HealthNewsRegional

Fort Nelson limits gatherings to less than 125 people

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort Nelson limits gatherings to less than 125 people

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will not permit gatherings of more than 125...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

City of Fort St John to restrict access to public facilities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St John will restrict the number of people...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

SPCA closes while RCMP investigate violent events towards staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace SPCA will be closed to the public after an...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will not permit gatherings of more than 125 people.

On Friday Regional Council resolved to take a number of precautionary steps to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19, above and beyond the recommendations from the Provincial and Federal Governments.

Starting March 14th, the NRRM will not permit any gatherings of greater than 125 people (half of what is recommended by the BC health officials) in any NRRM facility.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

This decision was made based on the NRRM’s remote location, distance from other services and the capacity of local health system. Regional Council took into account the recommendations of the World Health Organization’s Mass Gatherings Guidance which suggests that the above factors are important risk considerations.

While this prohibition only applies to municipal properties, Regional Council encourages everyone to consider avoiding gatherings larger than 125 people.

Out of an abundance of caution, Regional Council has also resolved to close some areas of the Recreation Centre that could pose higher health risks. Starting on March 14th, the Rotary Playspace, the aquatic sauna and the aquatic steam room will be closed until further notice.

Regional Council is also reviewing limiting access to the climbing wall facility, with a decision expected early next week. These closures will allow additional cleaning/sanitizing time to be devoted the rest of the facility.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCity of Fort St John to restrict access to public facilities

More Articles Like This

City of Fort St John to restrict access to public facilities

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St John will restrict the number of people who use the Pomeroy Sport...
Read more

SPCA closes while RCMP investigate violent events towards staff

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace SPCA will be closed to the public after an incident that the RCMP are...
Read more

North Peace Gymnastics closes to the public

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Gymnastics will be closed to the public to help stop the potential spread of the...
Read more

District of Taylor Community Hall closed due to renovations

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has announced that, over the next few weeks, the Community Hall will be closed due to renovations. According...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv