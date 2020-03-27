Fort St. John closes all municipal buildings and will host weekly Council meetings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City buildings and offices will be closed starting Monday, March 30, until further notice and Council will now hold weekly meetings.

City staff will continue to provide municipal services; however, in alternative forms, such as by email and phone. A dedicated webpage, fortstjohn.ca/covid19, provides a complete listing of how to access the various services effected by these closures.

The City also encourages residents to use the Report a Problem section of the City website at www.fortstjohn.ca or by downloading the City of Fort St. John app.

On top of this, Fort St. John City Council will now meet weekly. A special council meeting will happen each week that there isn’t a regular council meeting scheduled.

These special meetings will also begin at 3 pm in Council Chambers, so the schedule until the end of April will be:

• Special Council Meeting – Monday, March 30, 2020, at 3 pm

• Special Council Meeting – Monday, April 6, 2020, at 3 pm

• Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 3 pm

• Special Council Meeting – Monday, April 20, 2020, at 3 pm

• Regular Council Meeting – Monday, April 27, 2020, at 3 pm

Committee of the Whole meetings will continue to be scheduled as required following Council Procedure Bylaw No. 2403, 2017.

Meetings will no longer be open to the public, but residents can watch the meetings live on the City of Fort St. John’s Facebook page or at www.fortstjohn.ca. Residents can also submit correspondence to Council, to be included as part of the meeting agenda, via mail, email to legislativeservices@fortstjohn.ca, or by fax at 250-787-8181.

At the request of the Provincial Government, the City of Fort St. John has activated our Emergency Plan, including the opening of our Emergency Operations Centre.

