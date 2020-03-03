Fort St. John Co-op Association is recognized as a Top Collector for Return Collection Facilities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Co-op Association was recognized as a Top Collector for Return Collection Facilities by the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA).

The BC Used Oil Management Association is a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia.

The Association announced the launch of a new recognition program for registered Return Collection Facilities (RCFs) as a way of honouring, on an annual basis, the ‘Top Collectors’ of used oil and/or antifreeze materials.

- Advertisement -

30 Return Collection Facilities were awarded across the province, receiving ‘Top Collector’ awards for 2019.

Criteria for being a Return Collection Facilities ‘Top Collector’ include;

total amount of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers collected at the location

total number of years participating in BCUOMA’s RCF Program

demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship related programs.

David Lawes, Executive Director, BC Used Oil Management Association shares he is extremely proud of these facilities and that they took the necessary steps to ensure their used oil recycling infrastructures are easy to use, convenient and environmentally friendly.