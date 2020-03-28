HealthNews

Fort St. John Council to look at weekly garbage pickup and COVID-19 impacts to operating budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council will hold their first weekly Council meeting on Monday.

Fort St. John City Council will be presented with several staff reports including one on how COVID-19 will affect the operating budget and the possibility of increasing garbage pickup to weekly.

Fort St. John City Council will meet weekly during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to better respond better to the ever-changing situation.

Operational Budget

In a report from General Manager of Corporate Services, David Joy, Council will see a preview of how the City’s operating budget could be affected by the pandemic.  Staff have been working on producing three different budget scenarios based on if the pandemic lasts for three, six or nine months.

The report to Council also says “ The City of Fort St. John has available to it a contingency reserve whose primary purpose is to mitigate the financial impacts of extraordinary events, such as the current pandemic. Utilization of upwards a third of this reserve will not deteriorate the City’s financial position nor compromise its future.”

Earlier this week, the City laid off 88 employees due to the pandemic.

See the full report here.

Garbage Pickup

Another report from City Staff suggests increasing garbage pickup to weekly.  Council will be presented with four temporary options for recycling and garbage pickup.  Staff are recommending Council approve moving to weekly garbage pickup until October 31, 2020.  The report says this will increase the monthly costs of garbage collection by $21,000.

See the full report here.

Fort St. John City Council will meet at 3 p.m. on Monday.  City Hall is now closed to the public. Council meetings can be watched online at www.fortstjohn.ca or on the City’s Facebook page. View the full agenda for Monday’s meeting here.

